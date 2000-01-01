9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 9SP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 9SP
- Market CapAUD15.180m
- SymbolASX:9SP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINNZ9SPE0001S1
Company Profile
9 Spokes International Ltd is engaged in developing, commercializing, operating & maintaining 9 Spokes Platform. Its 9 Spokes Platform is a cloud services brokerage that offers an online marketplace platform for third-party business software applications.