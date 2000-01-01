9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 9SP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9SP

  • Market CapAUD15.180m
  • SymbolASX:9SP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINNZ9SPE0001S1

Company Profile

9 Spokes International Ltd is engaged in developing, commercializing, operating & maintaining 9 Spokes Platform. Its 9 Spokes Platform is a cloud services brokerage that offers an online marketplace platform for third-party business software applications.

Latest 9SP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .