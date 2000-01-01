92 Energy Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:92E)

APAC company
Market Info - 92E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 92E

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:92E
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorUranium
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000139941

Company Profile

92 Energy Ltd is a uranium exploration company exploring high-grade unconformity type uranium in the Athabasca Basin.

