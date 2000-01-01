92 Resources Corp (TSX:NTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTY
- Market CapCAD1.340m
- SymbolTSX:NTY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA6544061071
Company Profile
92 Resources Corp is a natural resource company. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of properties. Its projects include Hidden Lake property, Pontax River Lithium and Zim Frac Property.