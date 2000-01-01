Company Profile

99 Wuxian Ltd provides mobile commerce marketing solutions and cloud services. Its Mobile Commerce Marketing Solutions consist of 99 Mobile Marketplace, Business Costs Procurement Tools, Customer Behavior Data Analysis and Offline to Online Integration. The cloud service offerings comprise of providing Online Insurance, Insurance Supply Chain Management, Employee Benefits for Business Partners, Loyalty Marketing Program Development, and Offline to Online Integration. It operates in a single operating segment focusing on the provision of services.99 Wuxian Ltd provides mobile application services for banks and operators. The company also offers online financial and operational services for banks, securities, and operators covering value-added applications, data mining, precision marketing.