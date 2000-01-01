99 Wuxian Ltd DR (ASX:NNW)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NNW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NNW

  • Market CapAUD78.860m
  • SymbolASX:NNW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NNW3

Company Profile

99 Wuxian Ltd provides mobile application services for banks and operators. The company also offers online financial and operational services for banks, securities, and operators covering value-added applications, data mining, precision marketing.

Latest NNW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .