Company Profile

A I S Resources Ltd is a mining company. The company identifies and develops projects worldwide that have potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. Its current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.A I S Resources Ltd is an investment company which invests in marketable securities and direct investments in exploration and evaluation assets. It owns an interest in Guayatayoc Lithium Projects and Chiron Project.