A-Living Services Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3319)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3319

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3319

  • Market CapHKD34.733bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3319
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002RY5

Company Profile

A-Living Services Co Ltd is engaged in the provision of property management services and related value-added services in China.

Latest 3319 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .