A & S Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1737)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1737
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1737
- Market CapHKD107.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1737
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
A & S Group (Holdings) Ltd provides air freight forwarding ground handling services and air cargo terminal operating services in Hong Kong. Its segments include Air Freight Forwarding Ground Handling services and Air Cargo Terminal Operating Services.