A2A SpA (MTA:A2A)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - A2A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A2A

  • Market Cap€3.523bn
  • SymbolMTA:A2A
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0001233417

Company Profile

A2A SpA together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, sale & distribution of electricity; sale & distribution of gas; production, distribution & sale of heat through district heating networks and integrated water cycle management.A2A SpA together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, sale & distribution of electricity; sale & distribution of gas; production, distribution & sale of heat through district heating networks and integrated water cycle management.

Latest A2A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .