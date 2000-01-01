A8 New Media Group Ltd (SEHK:800)

APAC company
Market Info - 800

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 800

  • Market CapHKD432.140m
  • SymbolSEHK:800
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0119G1055

Company Profile

A8 New Media Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services and property investment.

