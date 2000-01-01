Company Profile

AAC Clyde Space AB is engaged in advanced nanosatellite spacecraft, mission services, and reliable subsystems. It provides new space solutions and services for government, commercial, and educational organizations. The group has two reportable segments: AAC Clyde Space (Swedish operation) develops and produces data processing and power systems for CubeSats and small satellites (1 to 500 kg); Clyde Space (Scottish operation) offers customized, turnkey services from design to operation of satellite systems in orbit, including reliable satellite platforms and subsystems from 1 to 50 kg. The company's Cubesat communications products include PULSAR-UTRX, PULSAR-VUTRX, PULSAR-STX, and others. It also has products for Batteries, Command and Data Handling, EPS, Structures, and Solar Arrays.AAC Microtec AB along with subsidiary Clyde Space offer a fully turnkey mission service from design to on-orbit operations including reliable platforms in the range of 1 to 50 kg. Company supplies a full range of subsystems for cube and small satellites.