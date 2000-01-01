AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AAC
- Market Cap$12.110m
- SymbolNYSE:AAC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Care
- Currency
- ISINUS0003071083
Company Profile
AAC Holdings Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The company also performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services.