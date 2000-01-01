AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (SEHK:2018)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2018

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2018

  • Market CapHKD81.695bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2018
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2953R1149

Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc is a solutions provider for acoustic, haptic, radio frequency and optical segments. It is a supplier of miniaturized acoustic components including a broad range of speakers, receivers and MEMS microphones.

Latest 2018 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .