AAG Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2686)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2686
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2686
- Market CapHKD4.071bn
- SymbolSEHK:2686
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINKYG000371040
Company Profile
AAG Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on the development and value optimization of unconventional gas resources to supply clean energy.