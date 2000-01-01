Company Profile

AAK AB is a Swedish refined vegetable oils producer with sales operations around the world. The company has three business segments: Food ingredients, Chocolate and confectionery fats, and Technical products and feed. The chocolate and confectionery fats division also includes a cosmetic unit. Its product portfolio contains rapeseed and rapeseed oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, olive oil, soya bean oil, sunflower oil, shea kernels, corn oil, and coconut oil. The Nordics and Western Europe are the main market, while other regions (USA, CEE, CIS, Asia, Latin America) generate more than half of the firm's revenue.AAK AB is a manufacturer of vegetable oils and fats. The company has three business segments: Food ingredients, Chocolate and confectionery fats, and Technical products and feed.