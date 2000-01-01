Aalberts NV (EURONEXT:AALB)
- Market Cap€4.476bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:AALB
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINNL0000852564
Aalberts Industries NV provides industrial products, systems and processes. The company operates its businesses through Industrial Services, Climate Control, Industrial Control and Building Installations.