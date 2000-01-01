Aalberts NV (EURONEXT:AALB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AALB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AALB

  • Market Cap€4.476bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AALB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0000852564

Company Profile

Aalberts Industries NV provides industrial products, systems and processes. The company operates its businesses through Industrial Services, Climate Control, Industrial Control and Building Installations.

Latest AALB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .