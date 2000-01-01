Company Profile

aap Implantate AG develops, manufactures, and markets trauma products for orthopedics. The company sells its products under the brand name aap. The company classifies its products into groups that are Trauma and Others. The Trauma product group generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company exports its products to Europe and America. The product line of the company consists of located plating system, cannulated screws, standard plating system, and biomaterials. The company sells its product directly to hospitals, syndicates and hospital groups with the help of distributors.