Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG is the parent company of the Aareal Bank Group, an international purveyor of financing services that specializes in commercial property financing. The group's companies are organized into two business segments: structured property financing and consulting/services. Under its structured property financing segment, the group serves its customers' projects in Europe, North America, and Asia. The bank's strategic focus emphasizes local market expertise combined with sector-specific knowledge. Its commercial property financing particularly includes office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties. Most of the bank's new financing opportunities take place in Western Europe.Aareal Bank AG functions in the financial services domain in Germany. It specializes in structured property financing and consulting services.