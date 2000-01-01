Company Profile

Aaron's is a retailer of furniture and consumer electronics. The company operates retail stores that engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company also offers lease-purchase solutions to customers of traditional retailers and revolving credit products to customers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending. Aaron's largest segment by revenue--sales and lease ownership--provides durable household goods to lower- to middle-income consumers with limited access to traditional credit resources. The company operates in North America.