AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABDP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABDP

  • Market Cap£489.440m
  • SymbolLSE:ABDP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B9GQVG73

Company Profile

AB Dynamics PLC is engaged in designing and manufacturing test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise and vibration. It also offers services including analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing and development.

Latest ABDP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ABDP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .