Company Profile

AB Sagax is a property company which invests in commercial properties with a focus on the warehouse and light industry segment. The company owns properties in Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Denmark, with a total rental space of more than 2 million square metres. A significant proportion of the company’s real estate portfolio is located in the Stockholm and Helsinki regions. The company’s revenue consists primarily of rental income for the provision of premises, of which the majority is derived from the government, municipalities or companies with significant sales.AB Sagax is engaged in acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate properties with a focus on warehouses and light industry properties located in Finland & Sweden.