AB Sagax Class D (OMX:SAGA D)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAGA D
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAGA D
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:SAGA D
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINSE0009161052
Company Profile
AB Sagax is a property company which invests in commercial properties with a focus on the warehouse and light industry segment. The company owns properties in Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Denmark, with a total rental space of more than 2 million square metres. A significant proportion of the company’s real estate portfolio is located in the Stockholm and Helsinki regions. The company’s revenue consists primarily of rental income for the provision of premises, of which the majority is derived from the government, municipalities or companies with significant sales.AB Sagax is engaged in acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate properties with a focus on warehouses and light industry properties located in Finland & Sweden.