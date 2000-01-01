AB Science (EURONEXT:AB)

European company
Market Info - AB

Company Info - AB

  • Market Cap€209.230m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010557264

Company Profile

AB Science is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in research, development, & commercialization of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, therapeutic drugs used in treating cancerous tumors, inflammatory & neuro-degenerative diseases in both humans & animals.

Latest AB news

Latest AB news

Currently there is no news for this company.