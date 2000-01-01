Abacus Mining & Exploration Corp (TSX:AME)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AME

  • Market CapCAD3.630m
  • SymbolTSX:AME
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0025555065

Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada.

Latest AME news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .