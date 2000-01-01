Abacus Property Group Stapled (Unit, Ordinary Share) - New (ASX:ABP)

APAC company
Company Info - ABP

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ABP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ABP9

Company Profile

Abacus Property Group is a stapled security, which combines three companies, Abacus Group Holdings, Abacus Group Projects, and Abacus Storage Operations; and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust, and Abacus Storage Property Trust. The business is principally a property investment and funds-management group with interests in property finance, joint ventures, and development.Abacus Property Group is a real estate investment trust that invests in office, retail and industrial properties, self-storage facilities, participates in property ventures and developments and property funds management.

