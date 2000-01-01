Company Profile

ABB is a global supplier of electrical equipment and automation products. Founded in the late 19th century, the company was created out of the merger of two old industrial companies--ASEA and BBC--and is now called Asea Brown Boveri Group, or ABB. The company is the number-one or number-two supplier in all of its core markets and the number-two robotic arm supplier globally. In automation, it offers a full suite of products for both discrete and process automation as well as robotics.ABB Ltd is a power and automation systems provider that are designed to boost industrial productivity, increase power grid reliability and enhance energy efficiency. The company works closely with utility, industry, transport and infrastructure customers.