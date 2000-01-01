Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
- Market Cap$135.026bn
- SymbolNYSE:ABT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINUS0028241000
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.Abbott Laboratories is a health care company that manufactures medical devices, blood glucose monitoring kits, nutritional healthcare products, diagnostic products and equipment, and branded generic drugs.