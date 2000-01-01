AbbVie Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ABBV)

North American company
  • Market Cap$191.960bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ABBV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00287Y1091

Company Profile

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders.

