Company Profile

ABC arbitrage SA is a France-based company engaged in the design of arbitration strategies in European and American financial markets. The group conducts two types of arbitrage strategies, including arbitrage without market risks, which exploits opportunities that are independent of directional or event risks, and arbitrage with market risks, where various risks involved are systematically identified and hedged using appropriate instruments. ABC Arbitrage also provides asset management services to institutional clients and advisory services for third party institutional clients or qualified investors. The company's funds are managed by ABC arbitrage Asset Management.ABC arbitrage is a France-based company engaged in the design of arbitration strategies in European and American financial markets.