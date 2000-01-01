Company Profile

Abcam PLC is a biotechnology company that develops and provides antibodies to life science research and clinical communities. The company's products allow research into the role of signaling and regulatory molecules and proteins in biological pathways. Such research ultimately leads to treatments for diseases such as cancer and immune deficiency disorders. Abcam's focused on broadening its product range, improving speed to market, and accessing underpenetrated consumer groups in its markets. The company also selectively pursues partnerships and acquisitions.