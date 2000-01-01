AbCellera Biologics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ABCL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABCL

  • Market Cap$15.665bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ABCL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00288U1066

Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.

Latest ABCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .