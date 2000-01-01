Aben Resources Ltd (TSX:ABN)
Market Info - ABN
Company Info - ABN
- Market CapCAD9.920m
- SymbolTSX:ABN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA00289T3064
Company Profile
Aben Resources Ltd is a Canada-based exploration and development-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada.