Company Profile

Abengoa SA together with its subsidiaries provides technology solutions for the energy and environment sectors in Spain and rest of Europe, North America, Brazil and the rest of South America, and internationally. The company operates two activities which are Engineering and construction which includes the traditional engineering business in the energy and water sectors; Concession-type infrastructures include the operation of electric energy generation plants, desalination plants, and transmission lines. Engineering and construction generate most of the revenue.Abengoa SA provides provides technology solutions in the energy and environment sectors, generating electricity from renewable resources, converting biomass into biofuels and producing drinking water from sea water.