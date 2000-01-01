Abengoa SA Class B (XMAD:ABG.P)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ABG.P
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ABG.P
- Market Cap€177.780m
- SymbolXMAD:ABG.P
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0105200002
Company Profile
Abengoa SA provides provides technology solutions in the energy and environment sectors, generating electricity from renewable resources, converting biomass into biofuels and producing drinking water from sea water.