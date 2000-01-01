Abingdon Health (LSE:ABDX)

UK company
Company Info - ABDX

  • Market Cap£100.960m
  • SymbolLSE:ABDX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLF79J41

Company Profile

Abingdon Health PLC is a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company. It provides rapid testing solutions to clients in the healthcare sector and other industries. The company's product, AbC-19, an antibody test for Covid-19 indicating whether a person is generating IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Also, the company produces lateral flow tests covering areas such as self-test HIV, equine infection, human fertility, blood cancer and other infectious diseases.

