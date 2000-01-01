Company Profile

Abiomed Inc provides temporary mechanical circulatory support devices that are primarily used by interventional cardiologists and heart surgeons. The firm's products are primarily used for patients in need of hemodynamic support before, during, or after angioplasty and heart surgery procedures. They work by improving blood flow to coronary arteries or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed receives the majority of revenue from its Impella product portfolio, which includes percutaneous micro heart pumps with integration motors and sensors and percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pumps. Abiomed generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.Abiomed Inc is a medical device company. It provides mechanical circulatory support devices to aid heart recovery to heart failure patients.