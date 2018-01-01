Abionyx Pharma Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ABNX) Share Price

Company Profile

Abionyx Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients without existing or effective treatment. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as an HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in Immuno oncology and chemotherapy.Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL therapies (good cholesterol) for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.