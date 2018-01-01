Abionyx Pharma Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ABNX) Share Price

ABNX
Abionyx Pharma Ordinary Shares
European company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XPAR
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Abionyx Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients without existing or effective treatment. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as an HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in Immuno oncology and chemotherapy.Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL therapies (good cholesterol) for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
EURONEXT:ABNX
FR0012616852
EUR
Loading Comparison
Latest ABNX News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News