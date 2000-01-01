Abitare In SpA (MTA:ABT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABT

  • Market Cap€117.000m
  • SymbolMTA:ABT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005338493

Company Profile

Abitare In SpA is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing and selling real estate units including urban building projects in Milan, Italy. Its projects include Poste and Maggiolina.

Latest ABT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .