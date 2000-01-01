Abivax SA (EURONEXT:ABVX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABVX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABVX

  • Market Cap€205.120m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ABVX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012333284

Company Profile

Abivax SA is a France based biotechnology company. It is focused on using antiviral technology platform targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases.

Latest ABVX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .