Company Profile

Abliva AB is a Swedish company which is active in mitochondrial medicine industry. It focuses on the discovery and development of targeted drug candidates that preserve mitochondrial integrity and function in areas of unmet medical need. The company undertakes NeuroSTAT project for the development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury and KL1333. The company's research covers traumatic brain injury, mitochondrial disorders, including Complex I Dysfunction, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Hepatocellular cancer and others.NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB focuses on the discovery and development of targeted drug candidates that preserve mitochondrial integrity and function in areas of unmet medical need.