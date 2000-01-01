ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM)
- Market Cap$1.557bn
- SymbolNYSE:ABM
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS0009571003
ABM Industries Inc is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through six segments namely Business and Industry, Aviation, Technology and Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Business and Industry segment that encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.ABM Industries Inc is engaged in providing end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The services offered by the company includes Electrical, Energy, Facilities Engineering, Landscape and Turf and Parking and Transportation Services.