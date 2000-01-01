ABO-Group Environment NV (EURONEXT:ABO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABO

  • Market Cap€24.520m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ABO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974278104

Company Profile

ABO-Group Environment NV is engaged in developing environmental companies providing testing and engineering in areas including soil, environment, geotechnical, energy and waste management.

Latest ABO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .