AbraPlata Resource Corp (TSX:ABRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ABRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ABRA
- Market CapCAD6.080m
- SymbolTSX:ABRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA0037931064
Company Profile
AbraPlata Resource Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina.