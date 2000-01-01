AbraPlata Resource Corp (TSX:ABRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABRA

  • Market CapCAD6.080m
  • SymbolTSX:ABRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0037931064

Company Profile

AbraPlata Resource Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina.

Latest ABRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .