Abrasilver Resource Corp (TSX:ABRA)

North American company
Company Info - ABRA

  • Market CapCAD192.000m
  • SymbolTSX:ABRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00379L1067

Company Profile

Abrasilver Resource Corp is a mineral exploration company that offers investors exposure to silver, gold, and copper through projects at various stages of exploration, from drill-ready to PEA stage. It provides major leverage to silver and gold through its interest in the Diablillos project in the mining Salta province in Argentina.AbraPlata Resource Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina.

