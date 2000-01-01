Company Profile

Abrasilver Resource Corp is a mineral exploration company that offers investors exposure to silver, gold, and copper through projects at various stages of exploration, from drill-ready to PEA stage. It provides major leverage to silver and gold through its interest in the Diablillos project in the mining Salta province in Argentina.AbraPlata Resource Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina.