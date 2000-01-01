Abrasilver Resource Corp (TSX:ABRA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ABRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ABRA
- Market CapCAD192.000m
- SymbolTSX:ABRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA00379L1067
Company Profile
Abrasilver Resource Corp is a mineral exploration company that offers investors exposure to silver, gold, and copper through projects at various stages of exploration, from drill-ready to PEA stage. It provides major leverage to silver and gold through its interest in the Diablillos project in the mining Salta province in Argentina.AbraPlata Resource Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina.