Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent energy company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United States. The company's oil and gas assets are located in three operating regions, the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas. It produces oil and gas from multiple stacked formations and various reservoirs, primarily the Turner, Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations. The company operates through the single segment being exploration, development, and production of oil and gas.