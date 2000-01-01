Company Profile

Abrdn PLC provides a variety of investment services. It operates in two main channels: asset management and platforms and insurance associates and joint ventures. The asset management platforms segment composes its asset management and advice businesses, and the insurance associates and joint ventures segment includes investments in businesses that offer pension and insurance products in India, Europe, and China. The majority of the company's income comes from the United Kingdom.Standard Life Aberdeen PLC functions in the insurance industry. It provides long term savings and pensions, protection, healthcare and investment management products.