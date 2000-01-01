Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp is engaged in the development, marketing, and provision of a cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform that provides management and security of computing devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and the Rest of world. It serves Education; Healthcare; Government; Professional Services and Financial Services. The company principally derives its revenues from two sources: subscription and support revenues.Absolute Software Corp provides endpoint security and data risk management solutions for commercial, healthcare, education and government customers, tablets and smartphones.