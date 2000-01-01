Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp provides endpoint security and data risk management solutions for commercial, healthcare, education and government customers. Its products and solutions include endpoint security, industry solutions, application resiliency, endpoint data discovery, professional services and investigations. The company's products and solutions are powered by its patented persistence technology. It generates majority of sales in North America. The company principally derives its revenues from two sources: subscription and support revenues.