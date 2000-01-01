Abundant Produce Ltd (ASX:ABT)
Market Info - ABT
Company Info - ABT
- Market CapAUD3.830m
- SymbolASX:ABT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- ISINAU000000ABT1
Company Profile
Abundant Produce Ltd is engaged in acquisition, development and commercialization of new varieties of food crops, particularly greenhouse vegetables such as cucumbers and tomatoes.