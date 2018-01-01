ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) Share Price

Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its focus is on enhancing the already available pharmaceutical products for cancer and other diseases and commercialize the same. Its products are ABV- 1501- ABVC, ABV- 1502- ABVC, and others.American BriVision Holding Corp is a clinical stage bio pharmaceutical company. Its focus is on enhancing the already available pharmaceutical products for cancer and other diseases and commercialize the same.