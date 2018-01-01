ABx Group Ltd (ASX:ABX) Share Price

Interactive Investor
ABx Group Ltd is a bauxite exploration and development company. It explores and develops bauxite in Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It operates in the mineral, exploration, and development of resources in Australia. Its projects include Binjour Project, Goulburn and Tasmanian Project. It also focuses on mines, including Fingal Rail and DL130.Australian Bauxite Ltd explores for and develops bauxite resources in Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania.

ASX:ABX

AU000000ABX3

AUD

